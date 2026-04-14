Nitish Kumar Resigns After Two Decades, Marks End Of Long Political Era In Bihar Governance |

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned from his post, bringing curtains down on his more than two-decade long eventful stint.

Nitish submitted his resignation letter to the governor, Lt General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. He was accompanied by deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and other senior leaders. Earlier, he chaired his last cabinet meeting as CM and said that the new government would get his cooperation and guidance. Before resigning, he formally dissolved the cabinet, a constitutional requirement.

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After resignation, Nitish commented on ‘X, “You know that on 24 November 2005, the NDA government was formed in the state for the first time. Since then, the rule of law has prevailed in the state, and we have been continuously engaged in development work. The government has worked for the development of all sections of society from the very beginning—whether Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits, or Mahadalits—work has been done for everyone. Work has been done in every sector, whether education, health, roads, electricity, or agriculture. A lot of work has also been done for women and youth. In recent times, this work has been taken even further.”

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“For the next five years, that is, from 2025 to 2030, the formation of 7 Nishchay-3 has been done. This will lead to even more work, as a result of which Bihar will advance significantly. The Center is also providing full cooperation in Bihar's development. For this, we bow to the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Bihar will develop even faster and join the top states of the country, thereby making an important contribution to the progress of the nation. We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, we have continuously served the people,” he noted.

“We had decided that we would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, we met the honorable Governor and submitted our resignation to him. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone and offer my best wishes," he added.

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On Nitish’s rule, JD (U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha commented on ‘X’, “20 years of companionship… In the name of Bihar's changing story. Honorable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, through his leadership, has steered Bihar out of an era of despair and darkness, advancing it on the path of development, good governance, and trust. From restoring law and order to expanding basic facilities like roads, electricity, and water, he has laid a strong foundation in every sector. His efforts in women's empowerment, education, and social justice have given Bihar's identity a new direction. He has always regarded power not as a means, but as a medium of service—and this remains the greatest hallmark of his public life. Today, even as one chapter of office comes to a close, his guidance and vision will continue to shape the direction of Bihar's development in the times ahead. One chapter has concluded, but the journey continues."