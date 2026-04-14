Nitish Kumar Quits Bihar CM Post, Assures Support To New Government

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday submitted his resignation to the Governor of Bihar, formally stepping down from the post and clearing the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party to appoint its own Chief Minister in the state.

Nitish Kumar announced his resignation through a post on X, stating that he had decided earlier to relinquish the Chief Minister’s post after serving the people of Bihar for several years. He highlighted that since the first NDA government was formed in the state in 2005, efforts had been made to ensure rule of law and continuous development across sectors including education, healthcare, roads, electricity and agriculture. He also credited support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar’s progress.

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The outgoing Chief Minister said he chaired his final cabinet meeting before meeting the Governor and submitting his resignation. He added that the new government would take charge of state affairs and assured his continued cooperation and guidance for its functioning.

Political speculation has intensified over the next leadership in Bihar. Current Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is being widely considered as a likely choice for the Chief Minister’s post. Reports also suggest that two legislators from Janata Dal (United) may be appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government.

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Earlier speculation about Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar being made Deputy Chief Minister has been dismissed by sources. Nitish Kumar, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, had taken oath as a Member of Parliament on April 10. After stepping down, he reiterated that he would continue to guide the new government in Bihar.