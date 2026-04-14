 Nitish Kumar Holds Final Cabinet Meeting, Recommends Dissolution Of Council Of Ministers
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Nitish Kumar Holds Final Cabinet Meeting, Recommends Dissolution Of Council Of Ministers

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held his final cabinet meeting in Bihar and recommended dissolution of the cabinet ahead of forming a new government. No agenda was passed, and the press briefing was cancelled. Kumar thanked ministers and is set to submit his resignation to Governor Lt Gen Ata Hasnain at 3:15 pm today.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
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The countdown for the formation of a new government in Bihar has begun, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar prepares to resign from his post later today.

Ahead of the NDA legislature party meeting, Nitish Kumar chaired his final cabinet meeting at 11:30 am with ministers of his government. Following the meeting, he returned to his residence in Patna. The meeting marked his last cabinet session as Chief Minister, during which he thanked ministers for their cooperation and support throughout his tenure.

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No agenda was passed during the meeting, and the scheduled press briefing after the cabinet session was also cancelled. In a significant decision, the cabinet recommended its dissolution after the meeting, clearing the way for the formation of a new government.

Nitish Kumar is expected to submit his resignation to Governor Lt Gen Ata Hasnain at around 3:15 pm. The resignation will formally pave the way for the next phase of government formation in the state.

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