Nitin Nabin Team: BJP Appoints State New In-Charges For UP, Punjab, Gujarat Ahead Of 2027 Polls; Check Full List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, in a move aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational machinery ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The appointments, announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, take effect immediately. The development comes a day after the party unveiled its revamped national team under Nabin.

Vinod Tawde Gets Uttar Pradesh Charge

National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde has been appointed the BJP’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh. National Secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel will serve as the co-in-charge.

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The appointments come as the BJP prepares for the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, where the party will seek a third consecutive term. With the state being one of the biggest electoral battlegrounds in the country, the organisational changes are expected to play a key role in the party’s election preparations.

Satish Poonia Assigned Punjab

In Punjab, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Satish Poonia has been appointed as the sole state in-charge.

The BJP is looking to expand its political footprint in Punjab, which is currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party, while the Congress remains a key opposition force. Poonia’s appointment comes as the party begins preparations for the 2027 Assembly polls.

Tarun Chugh To Oversee Gujarat

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National Headquarters in-charge Tarun Chugh has been appointed the party’s Gujarat in-charge. He will retain his existing national headquarters responsibility alongside the new assignment.

Gujarat has remained a BJP stronghold since 1995 and is politically significant for the party, being the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Appointments Follow Nitin Nabin’s Organisational Reshuffle

The latest appointments come a day after Nitin Nabin announced a revamped team of national office-bearers. The restructuring brought several new faces into key organisational positions while retaining experienced leaders.

The BJP has indicated that appointments for other states will be announced in due course, with the existing arrangements continuing until then. The latest changes underline the party’s focus on strengthening its organisational network and preparing for the upcoming electoral battles.