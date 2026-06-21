'Nishant Represents Future Of JD (U)': Party Working President Sanjay Jha | ANI

Patna: JD (U) working president Sanjay Jha on Sunday asserted that former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's son and state health minister Nishant Kumar was set to play a role in the party and contended that he was the future of the party.

Talking to reporters after the party's national council and state council meetings at the state party headquarters, Jha said: "The issue of Nishant playing a role in the party was discussed during our national council and state council meetings. Nishant is presently working in the government, and in the coming days, he will also be engaged in the party affairs. He represents the future of this party, and that is the most important thing."

On the possibility of JD (U) contesting Uttar Pradesh assembly election next year, Jha said, "We are discussing the matter now. Our party has always had a base in Uttar Pradesh, and leaders from UP are also present in Patna in connection with the party council meetings. We will meet them separately. There is a strong desire within the party to make our presence stronger and contest on certain issues in Uttar Pradesh."

Nishant said: “Our responsibility has increased. With this responsibility, we will now work together with the party workers. We will strengthen the party across Bihar. At the meeting, my father was formally announced as the national president.”

Meanwhile, a “political resolution” giving Nishant a major role in the party organisation was also passed in the JD (U) state council meeting, added senior leader and Bihar minister Sunil Kumar.

Meanwhile, the national council formally approved the re-election of Nitish, who was elected unopposed as the party national president during the organisational polls, held in March this year. Nitish will also embark on a statewide tour and visit other states to campaign for the NDA candidates in the states going to the polls in the near future. At the state party council meeting, state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha re-election was ratified unanimously.