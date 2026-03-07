 Nishant Kumar To Join JD (U) On March 8 As Nitish Braces Up For Rajya Sabha
Nishant Kumar To Join JD (U) On March 8 As Nitish Braces Up For Rajya Sabha

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, will join JD(U) on March 8. Senior leaders suggested his entry, marking a generational shift. Nishant may serve as deputy CM and will tour the state. He is a BIT Mesra software graduate with a low-profile and spiritual inclination

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Saturday, March 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
JD(U) Hints At Bigger Role For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant | ANI

Patna: Marking a generational shift in the JD (U), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar`s son, Nishant Kumar, is set to formally enter politics by joining the party on March 8.

Nishant`s proposed entry into the JD (U) is in contrast to Nitish’s aggressive public outburst against dynastic politics. On Thursday, Nitish filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, “"Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh and MP Sanjay Jha suggested that Nishant Kumar should enter the party, and the party enthusiastically welcomed the suggestion. Hence, Nishant Kumar will be joining the party. He has given his acceptance to the same and will be conducting a political tour in the state as well."

The party leader also contended that there was “no discussion on the formation of a coalition government” during the meeting. He said that party members expressed mixed emotions regarding Nitish Kumar’s decision but extended support for his future political journey.

Nishant Kumar is expected to serve as the deputy CM in the new government. He will also make an extensive tour of Bihar after joining the party.

A graduate in software engineering from BIT Mesra, Nishant has always kept a low profile and is also known for his inclination towards spiritualism.

