Nishant Kumar Joins JD(U), Vows To Carry Nitish Kumar’s 20-year Legacy Forward In Bihar Politics | ANI

Patna: Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar`s son, Nishant Kumar, on Sunday joined the party and vowed to carry Nitish`s legacy forward.

Nitish was conspicuous by his absence at the induction ceremony.

After his formal induction into the party, Nishant addressed the JD(U) workers and vowed to carry forward his father’s legacy. “I will work for the party as an active member. My father has decided to go to the Rajya Sabha and I respect his decision. I will try to live up to the faith that the people and the party have posed in me. I will try to take forward what my father has done in 20 years. Everyone remembers what my father has done for the state,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that he would make efforts to strengthen the party and requested party workers to maintain their faith in his father. “I will work under my father`s guidance. I will try to make a place in people’s hearts. I respect my father’s decision to move to the Rajya Sabha,” he added.JD (U) national working president Sanjay Jha, union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Ramnath Thakur, and a number of ministers from Bihar including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Shravan Kumar and Leshi Singh were present on the occasion.

Later, Nishant visited Mahavir Mandir as well as a mazar near Patna High Court. He also met Nitish at the chief minister`s official residence and took his blessings.

Also Watch:

After offering prayers at the mazar, he said that he came to seek blessings from Allah as well. “My father has always believed in taking every religion along, and I will try to uphold the same spirit,” he noted. He said that he would meet district presidents of the party and travel across the state to strengthen the organisation and develop future strategies.

Speculations are rife that Nishant could become deputy chief minister in the new government, most likely to be headed by a BJP leader as chief minister. Nishant is an engineering graduate from BIT Mesra and has an inclination for spiritualism. Nitish has filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha after serving the state as chief minister for nearly 20 years.