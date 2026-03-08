JD(U) Reassures Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar To Continue Guiding Party And Government Until 2030 Despite Rajya Sabha Move

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | ANI

Patna: A day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that he would continue to monitor the functioning of the new government, JD (U) national working president Sanjay Jha asserted that Nitish, who is all set to move to Rajya Sabha, will be in Delhi only when the house is in session.

Guidance Until 2030

After participating in a meeting of district JD (U) presidents held at his residence, Jha told newspersons, “Many people think Nitish Kumar is going to the Rajya Sabha and so will not be available for Bihar. But let me tell you that the government will be run under the guidance of Nitish Kumar till 2030. No confusion should be spread. Bihar government will function with the support of Nitish Kumar.” The meeting was also attended by Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, who will join JD (U) on Sunday.

On the question of JD (U)'s future, Jha said, "The future of our party is decided by the people of the state. They decided the party's future in the 2025 elections. The elections were held under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, and the government is running. Nitish Kumar consults everyone, but whatever decision he makes is his own.”

Nitish's Assurance

Addressing his party MPs and legislators at his official Friday evening, Nitish said, “I am not going anywhere and would continue to guide the party and also monitor the state government’s functioning.” He reassured party functionaries that they would not face any problem after he became a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Nishant discussed the party`s future strategy with senior party leaders and young MLAs Saturday morning. A number of posters also cropped up outside the state JD (U) office and other places in Patna, welcoming Nishant to the party fold.