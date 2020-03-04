Nirbhaya rape case: Delhi HC disposes NHRC plea seeking inquiry on 4 convicts' health, living conditions

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has refused to entertain petition seeking directions to National Human Rights Commission to inquire about mental and physical health of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, also known as Nirbhaya rape case.
The Delhi High Court has asked the petitioner to approach NHRC over human rights violation. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the plea was not maintainable as it should have been first moved in the NHRC.
A Delhi court on Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case pending disposal of a convict's mercy plea.
All the convicts in the case were to be hanged together on Tuesday at 6 AM. The execution of their death warrants has now been deferred thrice due to delays in exhausting legal remedies.
The court had on February 17 ordered that the four convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- be hanged on March 3 after it issued fresh death warrants, observing that deferring the execution any further would be "sacrilegious" to the rights of the victim for expeditious justice.
It had directed that the four men be hanged by neck on March 3 at 6 am until they are dead. This was for the third time that the death warrants were issued by the court against them. The court had noted that death warrants were earlier issued on January 7 and the execution was later deferred twice -- on January 17 and January 31.
