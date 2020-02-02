Nirbhaya convicts' hanging shouldn't be delayed, SG Tushar Mehta tells HC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Sunday told the Delhi High Court that there should be "no delay" in hanging the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, keeping in mind the interest of society and the victim.

"In the Interest of the society and victim, there should be no delay. Even in the case of the convicts, the Supreme Court says that there should be no delay as it would have dehumanising effect on the convict," Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told Justice Suresh Kumar Kait during a special court proceeding on the weekend.

The Solicitor General also presented a chart before the court explaining the legal remedies availed by the four death row convicts till now.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) challenging the stay imposed by a trial court on the execution of four death-row convicts.