'Indira Jaisingh should be kept in jail with the Nirbhaya convicts for 4 days': Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who's gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama, 'Panga', is on a full-fledged promotional spree for the movie. The 'Judgementall Hai Kya' actress was present at a media conference, on Wednesday, where she was asked about her views on the verdict of the Nirbhaya rape case.
Delhi Court, on January 17, issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Kangana Ranaut, the actress who's known for speaking her mind, has been quite vocal about social issues. From CAA to JNU violence, the 32-year-old has unapologetically given her opinions on the discourse in the country. In a press conference, on Wednesday, Kangana lashed out at senior advocate, Indira Jaising for her controversial tweet.
Kangana said, "That woman should be locked in a jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women given birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them."
For the uninitiated, Indira Jaisingh is a senior advocate and human right activist, who recieved flak for her controversial tweet, urging the mother of Nirbhaya to pardon the men on death row who were convicted for the 2012 gang rape of her daughter.
The tweet that recieved a lot of flak read, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty."
Kangana also spoke about the accused minor in the case and said, "A person who has committed such a gruesome crime should not be considered a minor. He should be hanged publicly to set an example. Nirbhaya's parents are fighting this battle for a long time. Killing the convict quietly will be of no use as you won't be able to set an example."
On the film front, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga', has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
It is based on the life of a Kabaddi player who wants to make a comeback to the national team.
The movie also stars Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta and is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020
