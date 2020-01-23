'Indira Jaisingh should be kept in jail with the Nirbhaya convicts for 4 days': Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who's gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama, 'Panga', is on a full-fledged promotional spree for the movie. The 'Judgementall Hai Kya' actress was present at a media conference, on Wednesday, where she was asked about her views on the verdict of the Nirbhaya rape case.

Delhi Court, on January 17, issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Kangana Ranaut, the actress who's known for speaking her mind, has been quite vocal about social issues. From CAA to JNU violence, the 32-year-old has unapologetically given her opinions on the discourse in the country. In a press conference, on Wednesday, Kangana lashed out at senior advocate, Indira Jaising for her controversial tweet.

Kangana said, "That woman should be locked in a jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women given birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them."