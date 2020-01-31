Nirbhaya case: Convicts may escape gallows once again, hanging unlikely on Feb 1

The lawyer also quoted a Delhi Prison rule that says none of the convicts in the same crime can be hanged till the last convict has exhausted all his legal options, including the mercy petition to the President. The stay of execution is sought on the ground that both the convicts have not yet exhausted all the remedies as they are yet to file their mercy petitions to the President of India while no decision has yet come on the presidential pardon sought by Vinay Kumar Sharma(26) Wednesday.

If all these pleas fail, the lawyer has kept in reserve another case of looting and abduction in which the four convicts have been sentenced to 10 years of jail and an appeal against it is pending before Delhi High Court. He said the accused cannot be hanged until the High Court decides the case.