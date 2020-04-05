Nine terrorists killed in an encounter with Indian Army at LoC

In a major encounter, nine terrorists were killed by Indian Army in last 24 hours in Kashmir valley, said Army sources.

Army sources further added that while four terrorists were killed on Saturday in Batpura district in South Kashmir, five other terrorists were killed along Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector.

At least four terrorists were killed by security forces here and four weapons were recovered from them on Saturday, said army sources.

"We have neutralised four terrorists and recovered four weapons from them. Search for the fifth is underway. We appeal to the people in Kulgam district to not provide shelter to terrorists as they may spread COVID-19 infection," Jammu and Kashmir General Operation Commanding (GOC) Victor Force, A Sengupta, said.

Apparently, the terrorists killed in Keran sector were trying to infiltrate from across the Line of Control.

In this operation, one Indian Army soldier has lost his life while two more are critically injured, said Army sources.

Now, while the operations to evacuate the injured were underway, it has now been hampered by heavy snow and rough terrain conditions. However, operation is still remain in progress, said Army sources.

Weapons and warlike stores were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.