Nine cases of black fungus reinfection confirmed in Agra, all over 40 years of age

Agra: Black fungus patients in Agra, who had recovered initially, are now being diagnosed with the infection again.

At least nine cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus, have been confirmed at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra.

All these patients, above 40 years old, had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

Akhil Pratap Singh, district in-charge for black fungus treatment, said: "Over the past two months, 83 patients of black fungus surfaced in Agra district. Out of these, 41 have been cured of the infection. All these patients are called for check-ups after every 15 days.

"Following an MRI test, re-infection of black fungus was confirmed in nine of these patients. Notably, these patients did not show any symptoms of re-infection. All these patients are now being provided anti-fungal treatment."

Meanwhile, two more patients were diagnosed with black fungus infection in the lungs in the city.

These patients have been admitted at the medicine ward of the SN Medical College.