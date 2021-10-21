Nigerian arrested with party drugs worth Rs 7.4 lakh in Goa

Panaji: A Nigerian national was on Thursday arrested by the Crime Branch of Goa Police as they seized party drugs worth Rs 7.4 lakh from him, an official said.

The accused identified as Amaechi Ekene was nabbed by the police along the north Goa coastal belt and was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

"Upon conducting the raid, one Nigerian national Amaechi Ekene was arrested carrying multiple types of drugs namely LSD blots, ecstasy tablets both in commercial quantities and MDMA. Total market value of seized drugs is over Rs 7.4 lakh," a Goa Police spokesperson said.

The offences under the NDPS Act, 1985, are non-bailable. The punishment can range from the period of six months to a maximum of 30 years. Besides, there is provision for forfeiture of property, preventive detention, and even the death sentence for certain offences under the Act.

As per Goa's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), between the first six months of this year, the state police seized around 100 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 2 crore and arrested 55 people for possessing the narcotics illegally.

Northern Goa reported a higher percentage of narcotic raids than Southern Goa as out of 55 narcotic raids, 30 cases were undertaken in North Goa.

With Agencies Input

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 04:32 PM IST