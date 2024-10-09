FPJ Exclusive: NIA Investigation Unveils JeM Operative Sheikh Sultan Ayubi's Digital Radicalisation And terror Funding Web

Sheikh Sultan Ayubi, arrested by NIA for radicalising youth and facilitating terror funding for Jaish-e-Mohammad | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant crackdown on terror-related activities, Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi, a resident of Goalpara, Assam, was arrested on Saturday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Ayubi is a key suspect associated with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and has been accused of radicalizing youth online while promoting violent propaganda across the country.

The arrest is part of a series of pan-India operations targeting individuals involved in terror activities. Ayubi’s radicalization efforts, initially concentrated in Assam, have reportedly extended to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

During the raids, the NIA seized incriminating evidence, including documents and electronic devices that provide critical insights into his operations. Sources indicate that Ayubi has made several visits to Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, prompting the NIA to verify his travel history to ascertain the extent of his involvement with JeM.

Financial Investigations Underway

Ayubi's financial dealings are currently under investigation due to his alleged involvement in terror funding activities linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been scrutinizing him.It has emerged that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) allegedly transferred Rs 14 crore to Ayubi through a Customer Service Point (CSP) over the past few years at various intervals. According to the sources Ayubi allegedly maintained frequent contact with individuals in Pakistan.

Ayubi operated a CSP center with the piece shop in Tukura, Krishnai in Goalpara district —an authorized service point designed to facilitate banking transactions and services on behalf of a partner bank. However, this center reportedly served as a conduit for banking transactions tied to terror funding, involving several JeM sympathizers.

The investigation revealed that Ayubi's CSP center functioned differently from typical CSPs. Unlike others, his center did not open accounts for local residents, instead, it channeled funds into accounts held in the names of individuals from outside the region. According to the sources Jaise-E.-Mohammed had sent money to accounts opened in the names of many people elsewhere and Ayub had withdrawn the money sent to the bank account from the account holder in exchange for a small commission.

Jihadist Propaganda Dissemination

During the investigation revealed that arrested terror suspect Ayubi has emerged as a pivotal figure in the dissemination of jihadist propaganda across multiple states, stretching from the northeastern regions to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Sources indicate that he has maintained regular contact with individuals in J& K linked to the militant organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Ayubi was responsible for spreading the initiation of jihad in the North East from the top leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad abroad with plans to carry out bomb blasts in various parts of the country.

Ayubi was also active on Facebook and YouTube, leveraging various social media platforms, including third-party apps and coded chat applications. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) suspects him of frequently posting in Arabic to attract a broader audience to jihad.

Having relocated from Sonari in Jaleswar just a few years ago, Ayubi constructed a residence in Tukura Krishnai in Goalpara district. However, he had little contact with the locals, as he was preoccupied with his household and a small shop. Much of his time was spent in front of a computer, where he actively promoted extremist ideologies through social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and separate VPN-linked chat boxes and Telegram.

Through platforms like Facebook and YouTube, Ayubi actively promotes lessons of jihad, framing his messages to resonate with disaffected youth and those seeking purpose in their lives. His use of social media underscores the evolving nature of jihadist recruitment, which increasingly relies on digital platforms to reach a broader audience.Ayubi's actions highlight a dangerous trend of radicalization that not only threatens communal harmony but also poses a significant challenge to national security.

Ayubi's Telegram channel is a critical platform for disseminating extremist ideologies, featuring content from Iraqi publishers and lectures by Islamic scholars.The channel emphasizes interpretations of Islamic jurisprudence rooted in the Deoband school, framing jihad in a way that justifies violence and militancy for disaffected individuals. Additionally, incriminating documents recovered from the digital channel could implicate various individuals and organizations in jihadist activities, reinforcing Ayubi’s narrative and serving as recruitment tools.

The NIA has arrested Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi under Sections 13, 18, 38, 39, and 40 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 31(2) of the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act on Saturday, October 5th. Ayubi is currently in NIA custody, where he is being investigated for his involvement in promoting extremist ideologies and potential plans for violent acts.