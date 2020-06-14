NIA takes custody of woman LeT handler

New Delhi: In a bid to bust the female spies ring in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken the custody of a 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handler, who was in touch with several handlers in Pakistan.

According to NIA sources in Delhi, Tania Praveen, who was taken into custody by the Intelligence agencies few weeks back had been in touch with Pakistani handlers using several Pakistani SIM cards.

The source said that she has also distributed Indian SIMs and was handling the communication through WhatsApp groups.

The source said, NIA has taken 10 day custody of Praveen and a team of anti-terror probe agency will question her at the Kolkata office.

The NIA took over the probe recently and is targetting the female spy ring in the country working for the banned terror outfits of Pakistan.

Further details were refused as the matter in under investigation.