NIA raids 14 locations across Jammu and Kashmir over probe in drone attack case

Drone attack at IAF base

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions that took place a little before 2 am on June 27 at the high security airport located around 14 km from the border with Pakistan. The terror attack on Jammu Airport - which is a dual-use facility under IAF control - had led to alerts being sounded across J&K and Ladakh, the official further told NDTV.

In the following two weeks, at least six sightings of UAVs, or unmanned aerial vehicles, in the Indian territory were reported.

Last month Lt General DP Pandey, Corps Commander of the 15 Corps in Srinagar, had said that the tech used in that attack indicated "state-support" and involvement of Pak-based Jaish and Lashkar.

Last week, India lodged strong protest over drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu areas during a sector commander-level meeting between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers, officials said.

Terror operations at behest of JeM

The other case at the centre of raids today is linked to "the conspiracy by frontal running terror organization - Lashkar-e-Mustafa - working at the behest of proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu area with the aim of threatening the sovereignty and integrity of India," officials have said. The LeM chief was arrested by Anantnag police from the Kunjwani area of Jammu on February 6 this year as he was planning to set up a base in the winter capital. He was also planning terror attacks.

The case was initially registered at Gangyal Police station on February 6 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The NIA re-registered this case on March 2 this year and taken over the investigation.

Malik has been associated with other terror groups in past and has furthered subversive and terror activities in Kashmir valley. The terror group had also committed a daylight bank robbery in which Rs 60 lakhs were looted from Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Main Branch Shopian in November 2020.