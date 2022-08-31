NIA planning action against gangsters acting like terrorists; list includes Lawrence Bishnoi, Kapil Sangwan and more

File

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is mulling action against big gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi, Kapil Sangwan and Neeraj Bawana and their aides. The Home Ministry has asked the NIA to uproot their entire network as they were involved in targeted killings and were acting like terrorists.

Recently the NIA prepared a dossier and took permission from the home ministry to initiate action against these gangs. The gangsters of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are on the radar of the NIA.

"They are involved in target killing and are persuading the youths to join their gangs," a NIA source said quoting the dossier.

Sources said that they want to uproot the entire networks of the NCR based gangsters. There are names of around ten to twelve gangsters in the NIA list against whom action will be taken. In the coming days the central agency can lodge cases under the UAPA against them.

Earlier, the Special Cell and state police were looking after their cases to uproot them. Now the NIA will look into these cases.

Neeraj Bawana and Lawrence Bishnoi are arch rivals in the crime world. After the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Singh Moosewala, Bawana had said that they would retaliate.

The gangsters operating gangs in the national capital have apparently formed two 'Mahagathbandhans' to run their crime syndicates smoothly. They are trying to set up a pan India network.

In gangsters' Mahagatbandhan the group A is of Neeraj Bawana. "In Neeraj Bawana's mahagatbandhan there are Saurabh alias Gaurav, Suvegh Singh alias Sibbu, Subham Baliyan, Rakesh alias Raka, Irfan alias Chhenu, Ravi Gangwal and Rohit Chaudhary and Davinder Bambiha Gang," the source said.

In Lawrence Bishnoi's Gathbandhan there is Sandeep alias Kala Jatehdi, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Rohit Moi, Deepak Boxer, Prince Tewtia, Rajesh Bawania and gangster Ashok Pradhan.

These two Mahagathbandhan of gangsters have created havoc in many states and are also indulging in gang wars. The Home Ministry was keeping an eye on their activities after which meetings were held in New Delhi with the Special Cell, NIA officials and IB officers. It was decided in the meetings that their gangs were acting like terrorist organizations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not happy and reportedly directed the NIA to look into the issue and if possible to lodge fresh cases to stop their activities. After getting a nod the NIA has now geared up to uproot the networks of these gangsters.