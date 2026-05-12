NIA Joins Probe After Gelatin Sticks Found On PM Modi Convoy Route In Bengaluru Security Lapse Case |

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency and other central agencies have joined the investigation into the recovery of gelatin sticks along the route used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy on Sunday, at Kaggalipura on Kanakapura road.

The agencies are also looking at the hoax call threat received by the police ahead of the PM's visit to the city.

IOn Sunday, before the PM could reach Art of Living Foundation on Kanakapura road, a police constable had found a packet containing gelatin sticks. After a lot of searching, on Monday, the police found a couple of wires and a match box nearby. The presence of gelatin sticks raised a lot of questions about the security lapses ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

Senior officials are analysing CCTV footage and gathering information from the local intelligence to determine how the gelatin sticks arrived on the spot. The package was found in a place which had already been cleared ahead of the PM's visit.

Contrary to earlier claims that the explosives were recovered over 50 meters from the road, inside the jungle, the police constable Jagadish Doddamani, who found the gelatin sticks lodged a complaint saying that the explosives were found just 20 feet away from the road.

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It was inside a cardboard box, wrapped with tape inside a ziplock plastic cover. When opened, he found six sticks with wires, match sticks, empty containers and tape materials. He immediately alerted his superior officers, saying that he might have found gelatin sticks. Subsequently, Bomb Disable and Disposal Squad was summoned to the spot, who confirmed that it was indeed gelatin sticks.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that they were analysing the CCTV footage to ascertain if the gelatin sticks were intentionally kept there or accidentally fallen.

Confirming that the police have detained 40-year-old Lohith, who made the threat call, Seemanth Kumar Singh said that his mental health was being examined by the doctors, after his family members submitted a medical report.