Explosive Scare Near Bengaluru Venue Ahead Of PM Modi Event, Suspect Held By Police |

Bengaluru: A major security scare unfolded in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 10, after gelatine sticks were recovered near the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive for an event. The incident occurred this morning, ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, when the gelatine sticks were found nearly 3 kms away from the venue.

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According to the DIG Central Range Bengaluru, before PM's arrival at the venue, during the checking, two gelatine sticks were found on the side of the footpath, nearly 3 kms away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive.

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The gelatin sticks were found near Tataguni in Kaggalipura police station limits, not far from a route linked to the PM's movement schedule.

A report by India Today stated that soon after the recovery of the explosives, security agencies cordoned off the spot, while bomb disposal and forensic teams also reached the area for inspection. Moreover, the police have started a detailed investigation into the high-profile case and are also questioning a suspect in connection with the incident, the report stated.

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Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, PM Modi first addressed the BJP Karyakartas in the city, then he also participated in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living Foundation, where he inaugurated the newly-built Dhyan Mandir and launched several other initiatives in the presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

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While addressing the BJP karyakatras, PM Modi took a sharp dig at the Congress, accusing it of blaming 'the entire world' for its electoral defeats due to arrogance and alleging that the party had backstabbed its ally, the DMK, in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi said that while the BJP has achieved electoral victories, Congress, failed to even get the 100-seat mark in the last three Lok Sabha elections. "But the arrogance of the Congress and its supporters is such that they blame the entire world for their defeats," PM Modi slammed. He further added, "They blame the Constitution, democracy, constitutional institutions, and the courts".

The Prime Minister while addressing the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living Foundation in Bengaluru, spoke on spirituality, public participation in nation-building, environmental protection and the role of youth in shaping a developed India.