NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Shabir Ahmad Shah, 5 Other Hurriyat Leaders In 1996 Srinagar Violence Case

NIA has charge-sheeted six Hurriyat leaders in connection with the 1996 Srinagar violence case after completing its investigation | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed charge sheets against six separatist leaders of the Hurriyat Conference, including Shabir Ahmad Shah, in a 1996 case linked to mob violence and firing on police personnel in Srinagar.

The charge sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu and names Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Ganie Lone, Mohd Yaqoob Wakeel alias Mohd Yaqoob Vakil, Javid Ahmad Mir and Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, besides Shah, according to a statement issued by the probe agency.

Old Case Fresh Action

The NIA said all six have been charged with criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, rioting and assault on public servants. The charges against Geelani, Lone and Wakeel stand abated as they died during the pendency of the proceedings.

However, the agency claimed that the charge sheet established their alleged roles in the criminal conspiracy and the common object of an unlawful assembly, along with supporting evidence.

During the investigation, the NIA said it found that the six leaders had led an unlawful assembly and allegedly instigated large-scale violence against police personnel during the funeral procession of slain terrorist Hilal Ahmad Beigh in Srinagar on July 17, 1996.

Funeral Procession Under Scanner

According to the agency, armed terrorists blended with the procession, which was jointly led by the Hurriyat leaders, and fired indiscriminately at police personnel. Several police officials were injured in the violence, while government vehicles were extensively damaged during stone-pelting, PTI reports.

The NIA said the leaders had actively incited violence by raising anti-India, pro-Pakistan and secessionist slogans. The agency also claimed that they delivered inflammatory speeches advocating armed struggle.

The probe agency said its investigation established that the violence was part of a larger, pre-planned criminal conspiracy by the Hurriyat leadership to use the funeral procession as a platform to propagate separatist ideology, mobilise public support against the Government of India, provoke public disorder and incite violence against law enforcement agencies.

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The statement added that the incident was also aimed at demonstrating the strength of the Hurriyat in Jammu & Kashmir.

An FIR was initially registered at the Shergarhi Police Station in Srinagar on the day of the violence. The NIA took over the case in April 2026 on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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