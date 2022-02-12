NIA conducts searches in five states for Maoist terror funding

NIA in coordination with local police, Bihar STF and CRPF conducted searches at 26 locations in five Maoists affected states on Saturday.

According to NIA sources,24 places in Bihar were searched to find out sources of terror funding to the left-wing extremists.

In Central Bihar's Jahanabad district 8, Patna rural 2, Arwal 1, Nalanda 1, Gaya 8, Nawada 1 and Aurangabad 2 places were searched.

NIA conducted searches ar Koderma in Jharkhand, Bhubaneshwar in Odisha and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

The case pertains to a network of terror financing being operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground workers in the Magadh region of Bihar. In furtherance of their sinister motive, attempts are being made to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunitions and recruitment of new cadres in liaison with incarcerated Naxals, overground workers in various jails in order to revive and strengthen Naxal activities in this region.

During the searches conducted today 3 country-made pistols, one .315 bore rifle, 59 live rounds, several digital devices, Naxal literature, incriminating documents and 4 kgs of suspected narcotics have been seized.

Saturday, February 12, 2022