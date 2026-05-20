NIA Busts Pakistan-Linked Espionage Network in Major Security Crackdown | File Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Pak-backed spy involved in clandestinely passing confidential security-related information to Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.

The Kolkata resident, Zafar Riaz @ Rizvi, had a Look Out Circular issued against him and proceedings were also under way to declare him a Proclaimed Offender (PO) when he was taken into custody. Arrested under various sections of BNS, Official Secrets Act and UA (P) Act, the accused was married to a Pakistani national, with his children also Pak citizens.

Convicted once earlier in an espionage case under IPC and Official Secrets Act, Zafar had been travelling frequently between India and Pakistan since 2005, NIA investigations in the case RC-12/2025/NIA/DLI have revealed. During one such visit, he was contacted and cultivated by PIOs to carry out espionage activities in India in lieu of financial inducements and the promise of Pakistani citizenship.

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To facilitate other espionage and terror operatives, the accused had provided One-Time Passwords (OTPs) of Indian telecom mobile numbers to a PIO to help him activate WhatsApp accounts. The alleged PIO had used these accounts to secretly communicate with one Motiram Jat, also an accused in the instant case. Jat was also engaged in conveying secret security-related information to the PIO.

NIA is continuing with its investigation to trace others involved in the espionage racket and to unveil the larger conspiracy behind the plot.

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