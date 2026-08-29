NHRC To Hold Two-Day Open Hearing In Gujarat To Review Human Rights Violation Cases On September 2-3 | X

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India is holding a two-day ‘Open Hearing and Camp Sitting’ at Gandhinagar, Gujarat to hear cases of alleged human rights violations of the State on 2nd and 3rd September 2026. The NHRC, India Chairperson, Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Members, Justice (Dr.) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani will hear the cases in the presence of complainants and concerned officers of the State at the National Forensic Sciences University on 2nd September 2026 from 10.30 a.m.

NHRC Full Commission To Hear Cases On September 2

On 2nd September 2026, the Full Commission will take up cases assigned to it. The next day, on 3rd September 2026, the NHRC Chairperson, Justice V. Ramasubramanian will hear cases of alleged bonded labour in Gujarat. Simultaneously, the Division Bench of the Commission comprising Members, Justice (Dr.) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani will hear cases related to compliance matters and other complaints of alleged human rights violations.

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Thereafter, the Commission will interact with representatives of civil society organisations, NGOs and Human Rights Defenders at 2.00 p.m. This will be followed by a meeting with senior officers of the State at 3.00 p.m. to discuss issues concerning human rights. The Camp Sitting will conclude with a media briefing at 4.15 p.m.

The Commission has been holding Camp Sittings from time to time in various States since 2007 to expedite justice and ensure speedy redressal for victims of human rights violations.