Nagaon Medical College Professor Dies After Collapsing During Gym Workout | X - DrSaranshverma

Guwahati, August 28: Dr Sahin Rahman, Associate Professor in the Department of Community Medicine at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), died on August 27 after reportedly collapsing while working out at a gym.

According to preliminary reports, Rahman became unconscious at around 7.36 pm on Wednesday while exercising during a routine workout. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV.

𝗔 𝟰𝟳-𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗱𝗼𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗺 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗽𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗴𝘆𝗺 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗱.💔⚕️



Dr. Sahin Rahman, Associate Professor at Nagaon Medical College & Hospital, reportedly collapsed while exercising on August 27.



A heartbreaking… pic.twitter.com/uKAImRkUC6 — DrSaranshVerma (@DrSaranshverma) August 28, 2026

He was subsequently rushed for medical attention, where he was declared dead.

The exact cause of death has not yet been officially ascertained, and further details are awaited.

Doctor’s sudden death shocks community

Rahman’s sudden death left his colleagues, students and members of the local community shocked.

While the cause of death remains unknown, the incident has brought attention to the importance of safe exercise practices, particularly during strenuous or high-intensity workouts.

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Exercise-related health risks

According to the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPHG), exercise-induced heart attacks, or exertional myocardial infarctions, are rare but serious events that can occur during or shortly after intense physical activity.

Doctors generally note that regular exercise offers significant cardiovascular benefits. However, excessive exertion can carry risks, particularly for people with underlying health conditions or those who suddenly take up strenuous workouts after a prolonged period of inactivity.