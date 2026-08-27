Meghalaya: Assam Police Car Burnt Near Camp, Shree Cement Vehicle Attacked With Petrol Bomb |

Guwahati: Meghalaya Police are investigating two separate incidents of vehicle destruction reported in West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, including the burning of a car near an Assam Police camp and a petrol bomb attack on a vehicle carrying employees of Shree Cement Ltd.

The latest incident was reported early Wednesday at Mawsikar village in West Khasi Hills. The Langpih Boarder Outpost was alerted around 7 am by the village headman about a burnt-out vehicle.

West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police H. Kharkongor said officers immediately visited the site and questioned the village headman, secretary and local elders as part of the preliminary inquiry.

The vehicle, a Hyundai i10 bearing registration number AS 01 DH 7347, belonged to an Assam Police personnel stationed at the nearby Mawsikar Assam camp. The car had been parked along the roadside a few metres from the post when it reportedly caught fire at around 4:00 AM on August 26.

Police said an extensive search of the area did not yield any incendiary materials or suspicious items that could immediately establish the cause of the fire. Assam Police have also initiated proceedings from their end.

No formal FIR has been filed at Langpih BOP so far, while the situation in Mawsikar remains calm.

The West Khasi Hills incident came a day after a separate attack in East Jaintia Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Shailendra Bamaniya said five to six masked miscreants intercepted and attacked a corporate vehicle between 4:00 PM and 4:30 PM near Lad Jarain in Sutnga Elaka.

The attackers hurled a petrol bomb at a Mahindra Bolero pickup bearing registration number ML-11-A-8668. The vehicle, owned by a private local resident and hired by Shree Cement Ltd, was carrying three company staff members and a driver from the plant to Khliehriat when the attack took place.

All four occupants escaped without injury before the vehicle caught fire.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the unidentified attackers.