Hathras Rape Murder Case: Allahabad HC Orders Victim’s Family Relocation To Noida Or Ghaziabad, Job For One Member

The Allahabad High Court has directed Uttar Pradesh to relocate the Hathras victim’s family and provide employment to one member | AI Generated File Image

Lucknow, August 26, 2026: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to rehabilitate and relocate the family of the 2020 Hathras rape and murder victim to either Ghaziabad or Noida within three months. The court also ordered that employment be provided to one family member after relocation.

Relocation Options Rejected

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh set aside the state government’s February 22, 2025 decision, which had offered the family relocation options in Kasganj, Etah or Aligarh. The court observed that the government had failed to properly consider the family’s request for rehabilitation in Ghaziabad or Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The family had earlier expressed concerns about continuing to live in Hathras and sought relocation to Noida, where relatives reside. The High Court had previously directed the state to consider their rehabilitation while keeping their safety, social and economic well-being and children’s education in mind.

Court Criticises State

The court criticised what it described as “unnecessary resistance” by the state in complying with its earlier directions. It directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to file a compliance affidavit and warned that the officer would have to appear personally if the order is not implemented.

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The case is part of suo motu proceedings initiated by the High Court following the 2020 Hathras incident. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 30, 2026.

The court stressed that timely implementation was essential to ensure the family’s safety, stability, dignity, rehabilitation and children’s educational continuity.

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