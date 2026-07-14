NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Over Toxic Gas Death In Ujjain Sewer Chamber | FP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that on 7th July 2026, one worker died and two others were injured after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer chamber in the Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the incident occurred near Pipli Naka on Bhairavgarh Road in Ujjain when the victims entered the sewer chamber and fell unconscious.

Human Rights Violation Cited

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and Ujjain Superintendent of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as compensation, if any, paid to the NoK of the deceased worker and the injured.

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According to the media report, carried on 8th July 2026, one of the workers succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment, while the other two are undergoing treatment.