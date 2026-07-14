NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Over Deadly Oxygen Cylinder Blast In Raipur Factory | Representational Image

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that at least three workers died and several others were injured in an explosion at a factory situated in the Urla industrial area of Raipur, Chhattisgarh on 7th June 2026. The explosion was allegedly caused due to the bursting of an oxygen cylinder in the factory.

Human Rights Violation Flagged

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of health of the injured, as well as compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured.

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According to the media report, carried on 8th July 2026, the injured workers were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment and the factory was closed.

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