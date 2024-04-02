NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Student's Suicide Over Alleged Sexual Harassment By Faculty In Vizag College | Representational Image/ Pexels

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that unable to bear the sexual harassment by a faculty member, a first-year Diploma student committed suicide by jumping down from the 4th floor of an Engineering College in Kommadi area, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh on 28th March, 2024.

Reportedly, in a message to her father on his mobile phone, she said that sexual harassment of girl students is common in the college and the management was not able to stop it.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Andhra Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. It should also include the status of the investigation.

The Commission has further observed that apparently, the negligent and reckless attitude of the authorities in the institution has led to this incident. This, as well as the allegations of sexual harassment of other students in the college, require to be investigated thoroughly so that the perpetrators are booked and such incidents of violation of the right to life and dignity do not recur.

According to the media report, carried on 30th March, 2024, the victim was subjected to sexual harassment by one of the faculty members of the college who had clicked her compromising pictures and was blackmailing her that he would upload these on social media.