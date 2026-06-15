NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Social Boycott Of Odisha Woman, Denial Of Support For Last Rites; Seeks State Report

NHRC seeks a detailed report from the Odisha government over allegations of prolonged social ostracisation and difficulties in conducting an elderly woman's last rites | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 15: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that an elderly woman passed away suffering 12 years of social boycott and even then, the villagers did not extend support to her daughter in conducting her last rites in Mahuldiha Village, Sundargarh district, Odisha. Eventually, her last rites were performed when the administration stepped in and some local NGOs were associated.

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Odisha Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

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Background Of Social Ostracisation Case

According to the media report, carried on 11th June 2026, the woman’s family was subjected to social ostracisation for being unable to pay a penalty imposed by the villagers after her daughter had briefly left home with a man from another caste.

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