NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of 24 Maternal Deaths In Ghaziabad, Seeks Report From Uttar Pradesh Authorities | Representative Image

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that from April to October 2026, 24 women died during pregnancy treatment or childbirth at different government and private hospitals in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh. This information was disclosed in a report of the Health Department. The Rajapur area recorded the highest number of deaths at 8, followed by Loni and Bhojpur with 5 deaths each. Reportedly, more than 3,000 pregnant women in the district have been identified as having high-risk pregnancies.

NHRC Issues Notices To UP Health Department And Ghaziabad District Magistrate

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, calling for detailed reports on the matter within two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on 3rd November 2026, 10 out of 24 women died due to excessive bleeding, 3 due to severe infection and 3 others due to hypertension. The remaining eight deaths were reportedly attributed to other medical conditions, including anaemia, heart attack, tuberculosis and brain tumour.