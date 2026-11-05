 Hyderabad Central Prison Sets Up Gender-Neutral Cell For Transgender And Gender-Diverse Inmates Following NHRC Visit
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Hyderabad Central Prison Sets Up Gender-Neutral Cell For Transgender And Gender-Diverse Inmates Following NHRC Visit

Hyderabad Central Prison established a gender-neutral cell for inmates with diverse gender identities, authorities told the NHRC. The prison also permitted gender-affirming clothing for inmates. The measures followed an October 8 visit by the Commission's Special Monitor for transgender and LGBTQ+ rights. Prison officials confirmed the changes in a compliance report submitted to the Commission.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
Hyderabad Central Prison Sets Up Gender-Neutral Cell For Transgender And Gender-Diverse Inmates Following NHRC Visit
Hyderabad Central Prison Sets Up Gender-Neutral Cell For Transgender And Gender-Diverse Inmates Following NHRC Visit | Representational Image: Canva

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has been informed by the Hyderabad Central Prison authorities that they have established a separate Gender-Neutral Cell for persons with diverse gender identities and expressions to ensure their dignity and appropriate living arrangements.

NHRC Special Monitor Visited Hyderabad Prison On October 8

The move followed a visit to the Prison on 8th October 2026 by the Commission’s Special Monitor, entrusted with matters relating to transgender persons and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. During his visit, the implementation of the NHRC and MHA advisories was emphasised for ensuring the welfare of transgender persons.

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In its compliance report, the Superintendent of Central Prison, Hyderabad informed the Commission that the recommendations to set up a Gender-Neutral Cell have been implemented. Besides this, the Prison authorities have also permitted affirmative clothing for persons accommodated in the facility.

The initiative reflects the Commission's efforts to promote the protection of the human rights and dignity of persons with diverse gender identities and expressions in correctional institutions.

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