 NHRC Seeks Reports From Delhi, UP Police Over Alleged Gang Rape Of Minor In Bus
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NHRC Seeks Reports From Delhi, UP Police Over Alleged Gang Rape Of Minor In Bus

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging that a 16-year-old girl was gang raped by a bus driver and conductor after travelling from Greater Noida, officials said. The panel issued notices to Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar police and Mainpuri SP seeking investigation details and compensation status within two weeks.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 01, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
NHRC Seeks Reports From Delhi, UP Police Over Alleged Gang Rape Of Minor In Bus
NHRC Seeks Reports From Delhi, UP Police Over Alleged Gang Rape Of Minor In Bus | Representative image

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a 16-year-old girl was subjected to gang rape by a driver and a conductor of a bus that she boarded from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on 4th August 2026. Reportedly, the perpetrators extended life threats and left her at the Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal in Delhi.

Notices Issued To Police Officials

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of human rights violations. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Police Commissioners of Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar and Mainpuri Superintendent of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the investigation and compensation, if any, paid to the victim.

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According to the media report, carried on 31st August 2026, the girl left home in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh to visit her cousin in Sector 63, but she missed her stop and alighted at Pari Chowk. From there, she reportedly boarded another bus after confirming that it was going to Sector 63 of Noida.

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