NHRC Issues Notice To Meta, Centre Over Alleged Exploitation Of Children In Social Media Videos

The NHRC has sought reports from Meta and authorities over allegations involving children featured in social media videos | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 29, 2026: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Meta, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Etah district administration in Uttar Pradesh over allegations that minor children were repeatedly made to appear in objectionable and politically sensitive social media videos.

The NHRC acted on a complaint by Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation, which alleged that children, including those from socially and economically vulnerable backgrounds, were tutored and made to appear in videos containing abusive, derogatory and politically charged expressions. The videos were allegedly uploaded and circulated publicly to gain digital reach and engagement.

Children’s Safety In Focus

The complaint raised concerns about the children’s dignity, privacy and psychological well-being, as well as informed parental consent. It also alleged possible exploitation by adults controlling or facilitating the content.

The allegations raise broader concerns about the safeguards available to children appearing in social media content, particularly when adults are involved in creating and circulating material for online engagement. The NHRC’s intervention puts the focus on whether adequate measures were in place to protect the children and their interests.

Police Told To Probe Roles

The NHRC Bench, presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, sought action-taken reports from the authorities concerned within two weeks. It directed the Senior Superintendent of Police in Etah to identify the children and ensure their protection and counselling, The Hindu reports.

The police have also been directed to investigate the roles of those allegedly involved in scripting, recording, uploading and circulating the videos. They have been asked to register a First Information Report (FIR) if the inquiry discloses a cognisable offence and to preserve relevant digital evidence.

Rehabilitation Measures Sought

The District Magistrate has been directed to ensure appropriate care, protection and rehabilitation measures for the children through the Child Welfare Committee and the District Child Protection Unit.

The directions indicate that the matter extends beyond investigating who created and circulated the videos, with the children’s immediate protection, counselling and rehabilitation also forming part of the NHRC’s response.

Meta Asked To Explain

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been asked to explain how the content was repeatedly uploaded and circulated. The company has also been asked whether the material generated any monetisation or commercial benefit.

The NHRC has sought details about the steps taken by Meta to preserve relevant digital evidence and address the material. These questions place scrutiny on how social media platforms respond when content involving children is repeatedly circulated and potentially used for commercial or engagement purposes.

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MeitY To Examine Platform Safeguards

MeitY has been directed to examine the platform’s due diligence, child safety and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The responses from Meta, the ministry and local authorities will be important in establishing how the videos were created and circulated, whether any offence was committed and what measures were taken to protect the children involved.

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