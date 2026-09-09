NHRC Seeks Report After Chhattisgarh Children Forced To Cross River On Unsafe Iron Ladder | X - ManishCEO2

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that dozens of children from Khambhatha and nearby settlements in the Mainpur Block area of Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh are compelled to climb a narrow and slippery iron ladder, attached to an unfinished bridge, to cross the Pairi river to reach their schools. Reportedly, the monsoon turns the shallow river into a torrent.

NHRC seeks report from Chhattisgarh

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Chhattisgarh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

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Bridge construction delayed

According to the media report, carried on 3rd September 2026, a roughly 300-metre-long bridge between Deharguda and Khambhatha in Mainpur Block has been under construction for nearly six years despite the villagers having been assured of its completion in six months by the concerned authorities about a year ago.