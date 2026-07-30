NHAI To Upgrade Public Toilets At Toll Plazas With IoT-Based Monitoring And Performance-Linked Maintenance

NHAI launched a nationwide initiative to modernise toll plaza toilets with IoT-based monitoring and performance-linked maintenance | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a nationwide initiative to develop world-class public toilet facilities at toll plazas, introducing a technology-driven maintenance framework aimed at improving sanitation, commuter convenience and service quality across the national highway network.

Under the initiative, NHAI will renovate existing toilet blocks and construct new sanitation facilities using standardised, indigenously developed designs.

The authority, in a press release, said the upgraded facilities will incorporate durable structural features, sustainable building practices and uniform quality standards to provide clean, safe and accessible amenities for highway users.

NHAI has launched a nationwide initiative to develop world-class public toilet facilities at toll plazas through an innovative performance-based framework. The initiative includes renovation of existing facilities and development of new standardized sanitation blocks with… pic.twitter.com/0mG7cDOxMt — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) July 30, 2026

Technology-Driven Maintenance Framework

A key feature of the programme is the adoption of a hybrid performance-based contract model, under which maintenance agencies will be responsible not only for operating the facilities but also for maintaining prescribed service standards over the long term.

To improve accountability, NHAI will deploy Internet of Things (IoT)-based live telemetry systems for real-time monitoring of maintenance parameters. The digital monitoring system is expected to enable proactive upkeep and faster response to maintenance requirements.

Payments to maintenance agencies will be linked to their performance through automated Service Level Agreements (SLAs), periodic independent audits and commuter feedback collected through NHAI's Rajmargyatra mobile application.

Focus On Accessibility And Hygiene

The authority said all newly developed sanitation facilities will comply with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, incorporating universal accessibility features to ensure barrier-free access for persons with disabilities.

The upgraded facilities will also focus on reliable water supply, modern sanitation infrastructure and improved hygiene standards. Dedicated provisions have been planned to enhance the safety and privacy of women travellers.

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According to NHAI, the initiative is aimed at significantly improving the travel experience on India's national highways by creating modern public amenities supported by digital monitoring and outcome-based maintenance, while setting new benchmarks for sanitation infrastructure at toll plazas.

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