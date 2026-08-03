NGT Directs Gujarat-Based Firm To Implement Dust Control Measures At Kutch Plant

The NGT has ordered Ashapura Perfoclay Ltd. to strengthen dust control measures at its Kutch manufacturing plant following environmental violations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone Bench, Pune, has, in a significant order, directed Kutch-based M/s Ashapura Perfoclay Limited to take stringent measures to curb severe dust pollution that allegedly affected farmers in the region and damaged their agricultural produce.

In its 17-page judgment, the Tribunal directed the company, which operates a bleaching clay manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 0.156 MTPA of bentonite (throughput) and 0.144 MTPA of bleaching clay, to address the issue of fugitive dust emissions on a priority basis.

The order states: “From the perusal of the Joint Committee report, it is quite clear that there are several violations noted by them in the report and several recommendations have also been made… We accept the Joint Committee Report and consequently the recommendations made therein need to be followed by the project proponent.”

Tribunal Issues Compliance Directions

Accordingly, the Tribunal directed the company to address fugitive dust emissions on priority, install adequate dust control measures at crushers, acid activation reactors and coal storage areas, undertake regular cleaning and water sprinkling on internal roads, black-top all internal roads within two months, and black-top the kachha roads used for transportation in consultation with the Gram Panchayat within three months.

It further directed that vehicles transporting bentonite clay, bleaching clay and coal be properly covered to prevent dust emissions, the air pollution control system be properly operated and maintained, a boundary wall of adequate height be constructed around the premises within three months, and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) monitor stack emissions and gypsum storage and dumping to ensure compliance with prescribed norms.

Farmers Allege Crop Damage

The complaint was filed against Gujarat-based M/s Ashapura Perfoclay Ltd., alleging that pollution from the company’s bleaching clay manufacturing plant had damaged crops, including pomegranates, Israeli dates, dragon fruit, cotton, corn and castor, causing losses exceeding Rs 1 crore over the past decade.

The applicants also alleged that the company had violated several conditions of the environmental clearance granted in 2016 for the expansion of its operations.

During the proceedings, the applicants relied on multiple inspection reports and show-cause notices issued by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), alleging open storage of gypsum waste, fugitive dust emissions, wastewater accumulation and other environmental violations.

Joint Committee Findings

However, a Joint Committee constituted by the Tribunal concluded that while there was no significant impact on the growth or yield of the applicants’ agricultural crops, the company needed to urgently address fugitive dust emissions by installing adequate dust control systems, regularly cleaning and sprinkling water on roads, and ensuring that vehicles transporting materials were properly covered.

The Tribunal also noted that the principal dispute concerned allegations that the company was operating on Survey Nos. 166 and 168 without environmental clearance. It observed that there was no evidence to establish that operations were being carried out on those survey numbers.

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The Bench held that if any violations were found in the future, they could be examined by the authorities while considering the company’s pending application for amendment of its environmental clearance, and accordingly disposed of the application.

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