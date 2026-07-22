Mumbai: NGT Closes Tree Transplantation Case After Accepting MCGM's Affidavit On Metro, Road Projects

MCGM told the NGT that project proponents, not the civic body, are responsible for executing and maintaining transplanted trees | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has followed a responsible approach in matters relating to tree transplantation and that there was no negligence on the corporation's part.

Accepting the filed affidavit, the tribunal has closed its suo motu proceedings, which it had initiated over reports of the city losing more than 21,000 trees in six years for Metro and road infrastructure projects.

In an affidavit filed before the tribunal, the civic body clarified that its role is confined to granting permissions through the Tree Authority, while the responsibility for carrying out the transplantation rests with the respective project proponents.

According to the MCGM, the executing agencies appoint specialised contractors, deploy the required machinery, undertake the transplantation process, and remain responsible for post-transplant maintenance, monitoring and ensuring the survival of the transplanted trees.

MCGM Explains Its Role

The tribunal noted that the ward-wise details submitted by the MCGM indicate that the Tree Authority only grants permission for transplantation and does not execute the work itself.

The affidavit also described the scientific procedure adopted for transplanting trees. It stated that the process includes pruning branches, carefully excavating the tree while preserving its root ball, protecting the roots during transportation, treating them with fungicides, preparing the new planting site, staking the tree for support, regular watering, mulching and continuous monitoring after transplantation to improve survival.

The MCGM further submitted that the success of tree transplantation depends on several biological and environmental factors, including the species and age of the tree, its health, soil conditions, seasonal and climatic variations, and the quality of post-transplant care. It emphasised that sustained maintenance by the project proponents plays a crucial role in ensuring long-term survival.

NGT Closes Proceedings

During the hearing, the tribunal was informed that notices are issued to project proponents that fail to submit compliance reports. It was also told that if a transplanted tree does not survive, the concerned agency is required to undertake compensatory plantation by planting three trees in its place.

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Referring to its earlier observations, the bench noted that the survival rate of transplanted trees was 47.44%, which it considered satisfactory. Taking note of the methodology explained by the MCGM and the material placed on record, the tribunal concluded that no further directions were required and disposed of the application.

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