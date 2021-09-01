'Next plan to make West Bengal industrial hub': Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that after social welfare schemes her next target is ‘industrialisation’ in West Bengal.

Kolkata-based Dhunseri Group is setting up a Rs 1,250 crore packaging poly film factory at Panagarh Industrial Park in West Burdwan district. While laying the foundation stone of the factory, Mamata said that she had created a high-powered committee to bring more industry in the state.

“We have created a high-powered committee with Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee, Chief Secretary and related ministries in it. It will be a single window system and I am chairman of the board. We will conduct one meeting every month to review the industrial proposals and we will clear the road blocks promptly,” claimed Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also claimed that her government has come up with “Ethanol Policy” as it will be used as fuel mix.

“Ethanol is environment friendly and considered a biofuel with its source in nature. We will draw more investment and the income of the farmers will also increase, giving a boost to the rural industry,” said Mamata.

Mamata also spoke about Tajpur port in Bengal’s East Midnapore district which has faced a number of roadblocks.

“The state is planning to set up a data handling and storage hub in Bengal which will cater to neighbourhood countries as well. The state government will offer an easy approval policy so that no one is denied permission,” added the TMC Supremo.

The Chief Minister also said that the work by WBIDC has already started for this industrial hub named as ‘Jungal Sundari’ and with the dedicated Freight corridor in Dankuni, Raghunathpur will be connected to Amritsar.

The TMC supremo also mentioned the TMC government had invested over one lakh crore rupees for industrialization in West Bengal for the last ten years.

The saffron camp cries foul. West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the paper works of the investment cannot be seen as neither the media nor the state government has shown anything to the opposition party.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:14 PM IST