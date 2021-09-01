West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee and Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar indulge in war of words over 'police' issue

Kolkata: On police day the war of words were seen between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On Wednesday Dhankhar took to Twitter and said that a politicized police poses threat to democracy.

“On Police Day I expect all in this uniform @WBPolice @KolkataPolice to uphold rule of law and act as ‘Human Rights Warriors’. A politicized police poses threat to democracy & leads to ‘police state’. Non partisan stance is fundamental for rule of law & blossoming of democracy,” read the Tweet.

Without taking Governor’s name, Mamata said that by such posts the entire police force is being maligned.

“While doing several good works some stray incidents can happen but that doesn’t lead to demoralizing the police,” said Mamata.

Notably, the BJP time and again had claimed that the police are TMC cadres and alleged that they doesn’t help the BJP workers and leaders and always act at the behest of TMC.

In recent past the BJP also alleged that despite pleas the police didn’t register complaints of post-poll violence and also didn’t take necessary action to curb the violence.

