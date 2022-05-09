Next census will be e-census, modern techniques to be added to make it 100% perfect: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the next census will be an e-census and that it will be a 100% perfect census as the Home Ministry has decided to add modern techniques to make it more scientific. He added that the e-census will shape the policies of the next 25 years. He was speaking at the inauguration of the census office in Amingaon in Kamrup district in Assam.

"The census has an important role in policymaking. Only census can tell what is the status of development, SC & ST, and what kind of lifestyle people have in mountains, cities & villages," said Amit Shah. "Home Ministry has decided to add modern techniques to make the census more scientific. The next census will be an e-census, a 100% perfect census," he added.

The Union Home Minister said the birth and the death register will be linked to census. It means the census will be updated automatically after every birth and death in the country, he added.

"After birth, the details will be added to the Census register and after he/she turns 18, the name will be included in the electoral roll and after death, the name will be deleted. Name/address change will be smoother, it will all be linked," Amit Shah said. "Birth & death register will be linked to Census. By 2024, every birth and death will be registered which means our census will be updated automatically," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, reviewed the situation along the Bangladesh border from the Mankachar sector, and discussed operational strategies with senior BSF officials at a closed-door meeting.

The home minister said there was lack of development in the border areas, leading to migration of people, and "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly striving to bring development to these areas".

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 06:55 PM IST