Newspaper stands by story after Delhi Police denies saying Maualana Saad's tape was 'doctored'

A day after, Delhi Police called the Indian Express report "totally baseless" and "factually incorrect", the leading daily has now issued a clarification. The report had stated Tablighi Jammat chief Maulana Saad's audio clip was 'doctored'.

In its Sunday edition, Indian Express issued a clarification which read: "The report is based on conversation with sources and officials aware of the probe against Maulana Saad. Before publication, calls were made to Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan on Friday. Also, a message was sent to him seeking his comments on the key points made in the report. No response was received."