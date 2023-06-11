 Newlywed Couple from Chennai Drowns During Bali Honeymoon Photoshoot, Repatriation Efforts Underway
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Pixabay

In a tragic incident, a newly married couple from Chennai met with a fatal accident during their honeymoon in Bali. While attempting a photoshoot on a waterbike, Lokeshwaran and Vibushnia drowned, resulting in their untimely demise.

As per media reports, Lokeshwaran and Vibushnia had recently tied the knot on June 1 and were enjoying their honeymoon in Bali. During a planned speed boat ride to capture memorable moments, a mishap occurred, leading to their drowning.

On Friday, Lokeshwaran's body was recovered, followed by the discovery of Vibushnia's body on Saturday morning. The respective families have been informed about this tragic accident.

Initial investigations suggest that the couple had intended to film their speed boat ride, but the boat capsised, dragging them into the sea. The precise details surrounding the incident have not been disclosed yet, as an ongoing investigation is being conducted.

The family is currently coordinating efforts to repatriate the bodies back to Chennai. They have appealed for the assistance of the Tamil Nadu government in this matter.

According to reports, the family reached out to both the Tamil Nadu government and the central government, seeking assistance through the Indian embassy in Indonesia.

As there are no direct flights from Indonesia to Chennai, it has been arranged for the bodies to be transported to Malaysia before being repatriated to Tamil Nadu.

Lokeshwaran and Vibushnia celebrated their marriage on June 1 at a marriage hall in Poonamallee, in presence of their family and relatives.

