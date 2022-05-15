New Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha takes oath ahead of state polls next year

A day after Tripura Chief Minister Biplap Kumar Deb stepped down, BJP leader Manik Saha took oath as the eleventh CM of the northeastern state on Sunday.

Saha joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting the Congress. He was made the saffron party's state unit president in 2020 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March this year

After Saha was named as the chief minister, the BJP on Saturday reconstituted the party’s Tripura committee with some fresh faces. It was reported that the committee will now include seven vice presidents, three general secretaries, six secretaries and seven spokespersons.

Soon after he was named Deb’s replacement, a scuffle broke out among MLAs as minister Ram Prasad Paul protested. Paul also broke a few chairs before the situation was calmed, sources told PTI.

Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya, adding that the party wants him to "work to strengthen the organisation". The shock resignation comes ahead of state polls next year.

Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was BJP state president or Tripura Chief Minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Mr Deb told reporters.

"To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroots level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of Chief Minister to form BJP government again in the coming Assembly elections," he said.

Deb had gone to New Delhi on Thursday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for a discussion on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state.

"The party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation," said the outgoing leader.

The resignation follows reports of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns ahead of 2023 polls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:54 AM IST