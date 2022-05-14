Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns ahead of 2023 polls

In a shock move, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the Chief Minister’s post on Saturday.

Biplab Kumar Deb said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya.

Deb made the announcement after meeting the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

This comes after Deb went to the national capital and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday.

There were also rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde are in Tripura as the central observers. The new leader who will replace Biplab Kumar Deb will be announced today evening, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to the Indian Express, a minister in Deb’s cabinet said they have been taken by surprise.

“We are taken by surprise. Don’t know what prompted him. But obviously, he had discussions with the party’s central leadership. The party may have some plans and we are confident that it will be good for the BJP,” a minister in Biplab’s cabinet said.

Tripura goes to the polls early next year.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:38 PM IST