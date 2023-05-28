New Parliament building inauguration: PM Modi launches special ₹75 coin, stamp at inaugural ceremony; check details inside |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a special commemorative postage stamp and a new Rs 75 coin during the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. The event took place in the Lok Sabha chamber of the newly constructed Parliament building.

The Department of Economic Affairs, under the Union Ministry of Finance, issued a gazette notification detailing the specifications of the coin. Weighing between 34.65 and 35.35 grams, the coin features the iconic Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar on one side. It is accompanied by the inscriptions "Bharat" in Devanagari script, "INDIA" in English, and the rupee symbol, followed by the denomination "75."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a stamp and Rs 75 coin in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/7YSi1j9dW9 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Additional features of the coin

The reverse side of the coin showcases the Parliament Complex along with the year "2023" displayed in international numerals. The obverse face bears the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with the words "Satyamev Jayate" inscribed below.

Additionally, the words "Bharat" in Devanagari and "INDIA" in English are placed on either side of the Ashoka Pillar. The circular coin, with a diameter of 44 mm, weighs approximately 35 grams and features 200 serrations. Its composition includes 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.

The upper periphery of the coin displays the inscription 'Sansi Sankul' in Devanagari script, while the lower periphery showcases 'PARLIAMENT COMPLEX' in English. The unveiling of the commemorative coin and stamp serves as a symbolic gesture to mark the historic occasion of the new Parliament building's inauguration.

About Old and New Parliament building

The previous Parliament building was inaugurated in 1927, accommodating 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. In contrast, the new Parliament building has a much larger capacity, with seating arrangements for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 members in the Rajya Sabha. The construction of the new building took into consideration future requirements, allowing for a joint session of both Houses to be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

(with inputs from ANI)

