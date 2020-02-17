New Mumbai vs Delhi battle as Radhika Khera slams Milind Deora for praising AAP

This came after, Deora on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government doubled its revenues and maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years. "Sharing a lesser known and welcome fact -- the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India's most fiscally prudent governments," Deora's tweet read.

Earlier, even Ajay Maken had slammed Milind Deora for praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the day of his swearing-in for the third term in the national capital.

Ajay Maken, who has also served as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly in the past, asked Deora to "leave Congress" before propagating "half-baked facts." "Brother, you want to leave INC India-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However, let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR2015-16 BE 41,1292019-20 BE 60,000AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR," Maken tweeted.