New Mumbai vs Delhi battle as Radhika Khera slams Milind Deora for praising AAP

After Ajay Maken, another Congress leader from Delhi on Sunday slammed Milind Deora for praising Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Radhika Khera, who contested Delhi assembly polls from Janakpuri seat, said that Milind Deora instead of encouraging Congress was busy patting AAP’s back. Khera tweeted saying: "As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP’s back! Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji."
This came after, Deora on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government doubled its revenues and maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years. "Sharing a lesser known and welcome fact -- the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India's most fiscally prudent governments," Deora's tweet read.
Earlier, even Ajay Maken had slammed Milind Deora for praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the day of his swearing-in for the third term in the national capital.
Ajay Maken, who has also served as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly in the past, asked Deora to "leave Congress" before propagating "half-baked facts." "Brother, you want to leave INC India-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However, let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR2015-16 BE 41,1292019-20 BE 60,000AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR," Maken tweeted.
This came days after Deora had refuted Congress Delhi-in charge PC Chacko's statements, blaming late Sheila Dikshit for the party's humiliating performance in the recently held Assembly elections in the national capital.
"Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi," Deora had tweeted, with a snippet of Chacko's statement embedded.
