New Delhi: India's First Legal App Launched

New Delhi: The much-awaited India Legal App got a grand opening on Saturday at the hands of former CJI Venkatachaliah. He said he was privileged to inaugurate the app which will not only cater to those seeking justice, but also help the large legal community, adding that the initiative would help in disposing of around 70 percent new cases.

This is a free legal help launched by the India Legal Research Foundation.

This App is the unerring platform for all legal demands and problems where ordinary people from all strata of society will be able to connect with a lawyer without paying a hefty amount.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Advocate and Balaji Foundation Chairperson Pradeep Rai said he was in awe of former CJI Venkatachaliah and Attorney General R Venkataramani, adding that the two legal luminaries were an inspiration for many young lawyers and a source of energy for all Advocates.

AI has found its place in legal

Talking about Artificial Intelligence, Justice Venkatachaliah said technological advancements in AI and internet changed everything.

Stating that ‘development’ was the buzz word of current times, he said the government was also making efforts to ensure development of all sections of the society. He further quoted India’s ranking on various parameters, such as human rights, welfare and social parameters, saying that much needs to be done on that front.

Several legal luminaries of the country attended the event online in a webinar including Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Senior Advocate and Balaji Foundation Chairperson Pradeep Rai, National Law University Delhi Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) GS Bajpai, Former IIM Bangalore Dean Prof Trilochan Sastry, Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association President Manoj K Mishra and India Legal Editor-in-Chief Inderjit Badhwar.

